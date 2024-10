Soccer Stars Nashville held a ribbon cutting on September 20, 2024, at 405 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin Tennessee.

Backed by 24+ years of experience, Soccer Stars Nashville offers a unique, age-specific curriculum that is crafted to improve soccer skills, build confidence, and develop socialization skills. Soccer Stars is the most popular children’s soccer program for kids ages 1 & up.

Soccer Stars Nashville

(615) 739-3530

