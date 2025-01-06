Retired Educator Writes Science Focused Children’s Books

Dr. Ray Butrum began his journey into writing children’s books 30 years ago, when he was signed by Multnomah Publishers to do a 16-book series of science books written in rhyme. This contract sprung out of an assignment he was given by one of his professors when working on his Masters Degree — to write a children’s book.

“…I came up with ‘I saw a slimeball wiggle’ with my daughter, who was two at the time, in mind on a visit to her grandparents on the family farm,” explained Dr. Butrum

It was while teaching at Christiana Middle School that Dr. Butrum met Jim Chapman, who taught art there. The two became friends and Chapman could often be found in Butrum’s classroom during the lunch hour. It was there that Chapman saw an early rendition of “I Saw a Slimeball Wiggle,” which is about a tadpole turning into a frog.

Chapman’s brother-in-law, the singer-songwriter Stephen Curtis Chapman, knew people in the publishing industry. With Dr. Butrum’s permission, Chapman took the book for a year to present it to possible publishers. Then he illustrated it. Together they presented the completed book at the first young author’s conference at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). They did it in black and white, making Xeroxed copies at Kinko’s, and selling them for one dollar. It ended up being more like a coloring book.

Their initial concept went over well and they were asked by the publisher for three more ideas. The second one was “I’ve Never Seen a Worm Like You.” The third one was, “I’m Sorry, You Can’t Hatch an Egg,” which was revised to “You Can’t Hatch an EggY” for the new versions of five books that were published at the end of 2023 and in 2024. This was only one of several changes Dr. Butrum made to the text when preparing them for re-publication. He worked on polishing up some of the rhymes, too.

“A Raindrop Hit My Nose” is about the water cycle, “You Can’t Hatch and Egg” follows the development of an egg into a chick and metamorphosis is the topic of “I’ve Never Seen a Worm Like You.” The delightful stories are told by unique narrators, like a talking raindrop.

“I was floating in the sky

when the wind began to blow

then two gases formed

the liquid called H20.”

The first of the updated series is called, “A Habitat for Me.” It is about how a little girl learns there are different types of homes for many different types of creatures as she explores nature looking for a different place to “live and play.” What she discovers, after her adventures, she shares with her father in the end.

“Now that I think about it,

It’s plain to see,

This place I live with you and Mom,

Is the habitat for me.”

“I had the first four completed and the second four ready for [Multnomah Publishing] when they sold their children’s division to Zondervan Christian Publishing,” explained Dr. Butrum. “We were a secular product in a Christian world. You know, science-based books…Then in 2004 they contacted me, asking if I would re-write them with some bible verses referenced. I said, “not really.” I would prefer to just drop the contract and get the rights to my first four books back. …So, I had them re-illustrated and put them back out into the market.”

About the time he got back the rights to his book, Dr. Butrum’s granddaughter was born. He asked his daughter if she minded if Hazel was featured in the new rendition of the books as the little girl. Hazel has Down Syndrome. While initially reluctant, in the end father and daughter came to an agreement, with the family pet rottweiler also featured in every book. Illustrator Ada Abigael Aco caught Hazel’s essence and her sense of wonder perfectly.

Aco was found through a woman Dr. Butrum knew in Florida, where he lived after retiring from education, named Carol Hamer Hausman. Hausman had already published three of her own books. Her brother had been a student of Butrum’s when he taught at Christiana Middle School in Rutherford County, Tennessee. Within a year they had all five books out under the umbrella “Science with Hazel.” Hazel’s new brother Anderson is featured in the last book, “You Can’t Hatch an Egg.”

Each book is short, well-constructed, and is able to teach complicated concepts simply. At the back of each book is a glossary explaining the main concepts, words related to the concept, and suggested resources for more learning.

“Good family and classroom activities can be built around the books,” explained Dr. Butrum.

A life-long educator, Dr. Butrum spent more than 30 years in various positions educating students in Middle Tennessee, including as a teacher, principal, Curriculum Director, Adjunct Professor, Director of Schools, and as a member of the Murfreesboro City Schools Board of Education. He currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

The books are dedicated to families who have Downs Syndrome children and the wonderful doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, who are helping Dr. Butrum fight the fight against stage-four mantle cell lymphoma. Books can be purchased at https://www.hamerhousebooks.com/ or https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B001K8DDTQ.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email