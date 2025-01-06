Titans Fall to Texans 23-14, Secure #1 Draft Pick

NASHVILLE – The 2024 season is officially over for the Tennessee Titans.

In ended on a gloomy Sunday at Nissan Stadium with a 23-14 loss to the Texans.

The bad: The Titans finished with a 3-14 record, and on a six-game losing streak.

“Obviously not the way we wanted to finish this season off,” Coach Brian Callahan said after the game. “Appreciate the effort, the preparation, the process that our team put in this entire season.”

The silver lining: The team is scheduled to pick first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tennessee’s loss, paired with New England’s win against the Bills on Sunday, moved the Titans from second to first in the draft order.

“I’m obviously aware – I saw right before I came in here,” Callahan said. “Those aren’t things that are exciting truthfully from my perspective. Not where I wanted to be this year, not where our team wanted to be. Those are the things that you get when you’re not playing well enough and that’s where we are. Yeah, not something I’m going to take a whole lot of solace in, but we’ll move to that phase starting tomorrow.”

Will Levis started at quarterback for the Titans, and he played the first three series before being replaced by Mason Rudolph in the second quarter. The two quarterbacks took turns guiding the offense the rest of the day.

On this day, just like most games this season, the Titans sputtered on offense while not doing enough on defense to win.

Levis completed 9-of-17 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown in the game, while Rudolph was 7-of-9 for 70 yards.

Calvin Ridley went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season for the Titans, as he finished the game with 76 receiving yards.

But on this day, there was little to celebrate.

Except for those rooting for a higher draft pick.

“The season is over,” Ridley said. “We’re upset about the season. We want to win games. … The season’s over and … we didn’t win. It’s a fail for me because I didn’t help the team win. I got the thousand, that’s the only thing that makes it feel a little better, but the season is done, throwing it away. Just get ready for next year. Watch the playoffs and get ready for next year.”

The Texans scored on their opening drive on a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to receiver Nico Collins, and they made it 13-0 early in the second quarter on a 92-yard touchdown run by Dameon Pierce.

The Texans were driving for another score before Titans safety Daryl Worley forced a fumble by Texans receiver Robert Woods, and it was recovered by cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Rudolph directed an 11-play, 53-yard drive for the Titans in the second quarter, and kicker Matthew Wright capped it off with a 35-yard field goal to make it 13-3 with 1:41 left in the second quarter.

But the Texans added three more points of their own on a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal in the final play of the first half, and it was 16-3 Houston at the half.

The Titans put together a 13-play, 53-yard drive on the opening possession and Wright added another field goal, this one from 38 yards, to make it 16-6 with 6:47 left in the third quarter.

The Texans then blew the game open early in the fourth quarter when defensive lineman Derek Barnett picked up a fumble and raced 36 yards for a touchdown to make it 23-6 with 13:50 left.

A 49-yard touchdown pass from Levis to receiver Tay Martin with 2:41 left, and a two-point conversion, made it 23-14.

The countdown was then on for the end of the season.

Titans players will clean out their locker at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on Monday and go their separate ways for the offseason. Some will be back in 2025, but many won’t.

“(I told the players) that I appreciate their effort,” Callahan said. “They never at any point deviated from the process that they had every week. We had energy in practice. We had focus, guys prepared. So those are the things that I appreciate and those are the things that are going to help us win games in the future and that stuff matters. It’s all part of the process that we have to keep building on. I just tell them that I appreciated all the things that they put into it. I know how much they put into it, not the result we wanted to finish with obviously at any stretch or the record. We’ve got to do everything we can to not be here again.”

Source: tennesseetitans.com

