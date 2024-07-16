Release the Hounds Festival Set for September

The second annual Release The Hounds Music Festival will be held at The Hideaway Farm (formerly known as the Johnny Cash Farm) on Saturday, September 7, 2024 in Bon Aqua, Tenn. to raise much needed funds for animal welfare in rural Hickman County in conjunction with the Release The Hounds organization.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit releasethehounds.org.

National touring acts Flat River Band, Outlaw Apostles, and Boomtown Saints with comedy from June “Bug” Colson will take the stage starting at 3 p.m., with gates opening at 2 p.m., for a Saturday afternoon of music, food trucks and family-friendly fun at Johnny Cash’s old stomping grounds. This bring-your-own-lawn-chair event will help bring awareness to the critical needs of animal welfare in Hickman County and surrounding animal welfare organizations. Hickman County borders Williamson, one of the wealthiest counties in Tennessee. The funds and support for increasing animal care, spay/neuters, housing and rehoming animals increasingly falls short when compared to surrounding counties.

Rebekah Sitze, founder of Release The Hounds, states, “We believe any act to improve the life of a suffering animal makes a difference for the good and by hosting this event we know more needs will be met for the disadvantaged animals in our community. This is why Release The Hounds carries on with their second annual music festival to raise money during a Saturday afternoon of family, food and music.”

Balloon animals, face painting, food trucks, vendors and music will take place throughout the afternoon to enjoy while raising money for an important cause.

