Williamson County Mayor to Deliver State of County Address

Williamson County residents and business leaders are invited to one of the largest business luncheons of the year as Mayor Rogers Anderson presents the Annual State of the County Address. This highly anticipated event will take place on July 22, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, located at 700 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN 37067.

The event will begin at 11:00 AM with a networking session featuring booths from over 25 Williamson County businesses, non-profits, schools, and other organizations. This is a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with a wide range of local representatives and learn more about the diverse services and initiatives available within the community.

At 11:50 AM, the program will begin with Mayor Rogers Anderson delivering his address, providing a comprehensive overview of Williamson County’s performance on key economic indicators such as financial health, education, public safety, transportation, job growth, employment, and capital investments. Mayor Anderson will also outline the county’s budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, offering insights into the fiscal strategies and priorities that will guide the county’s future. In addition, attendees will learn about the many departments that keep Williamson County running smoothly and the recent and future projects that will positively impact the community.

The program will also feature the announcement of Youth Leadership Franklin and Youth Leadership Brentwood scholarship awards, recognizing the outstanding achievements of young leaders in the community.

This event is a prime opportunity to hear directly from Mayor Anderson about the state of Williamson County and to network with fellow community members. For more information, please visit williamsonchamber.com/events.

