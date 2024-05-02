Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 8, 2024

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 8-12, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,871,325 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1625 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,275,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 90 9043 Lochmere Ct Brentwood 37027 $800,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8105 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,600,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8119 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $1,569,603 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 4059 San Gabriel Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,475,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 3 Pb 62 Pg 83 1108 Rolling Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,875,000 Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 73 1754 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $985,000 Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 44 1008 Deep Woods Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,710,000 Saratoga Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 182 1004 Lexington Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,535,000 Spitler Pb 51 Pg 109 2496 N Berrys Chapel Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,265,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83 9713 Onyx Ln Brentwood 37027 $650,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8106 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $675,000 9823 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $980,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 97 902 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $867,500 Willowick Pb 12 Pg 42 7095 Willowick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,160,000 Mallory Park Prof Cntr Pb 4400 Pg 706 1585 Mallory Ln #205 Brentwood 37027 $630,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 1408 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $495,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C032 832 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,290,000 Concord Hunt Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 1 1139 Haverhill Dr Brentwood 37027

