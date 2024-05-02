Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 8, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 8-12, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,871,325Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241625 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$1,275,000Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 909043 Lochmere CtBrentwood37027
$800,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828105 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$2,600,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828119 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,569,603Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 734059 San Gabriel LnBrentwood37027
$2,475,000Hampton Reserve Sec 3 Pb 62 Pg 831108 Rolling Creek DrBrentwood37027
$1,875,000Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 731754 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$985,000Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 441008 Deep Woods TrlBrentwood37027
$1,710,000Saratoga Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 1821004 Lexington DrBrentwood37027
$2,535,000Spitler Pb 51 Pg 1092496 N Berrys Chapel RdBrentwood37027
$1,265,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 839713 Onyx LnBrentwood37027
$650,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828106 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$675,0009823 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$980,000Brentmeade Est Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 97902 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$867,500Willowick Pb 12 Pg 427095 Willowick DrBrentwood37027
$1,160,000Mallory Park Prof Cntr Pb 4400 Pg 7061585 Mallory Ln #205Brentwood37027
$630,000Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 541408 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$495,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C032832 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,290,000Concord Hunt Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 11139 Haverhill DrBrentwood37027

