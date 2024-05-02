Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 8, 2024

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 8-12, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,871,325
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1625 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,275,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 90
|9043 Lochmere Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8105 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8119 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,569,603
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|4059 San Gabriel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,475,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3 Pb 62 Pg 83
|1108 Rolling Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,875,000
|Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 73
|1754 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$985,000
|Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 44
|1008 Deep Woods Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,710,000
|Saratoga Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 182
|1004 Lexington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,535,000
|Spitler Pb 51 Pg 109
|2496 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,265,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83
|9713 Onyx Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8106 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000
|9823 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$980,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 97
|902 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$867,500
|Willowick Pb 12 Pg 42
|7095 Willowick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,160,000
|Mallory Park Prof Cntr Pb 4400 Pg 706
|1585 Mallory Ln #205
|Brentwood
|37027
|$630,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|1408 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$495,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C032
|832 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,290,000
|Concord Hunt Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 1
|1139 Haverhill Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
