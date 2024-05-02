OBITUARY: Leland ‘Wayne’ Waddell Sr.

Leland “Wayne” Waddell of the Hillsboro Community passed away Sunday, April 28, 2024.

He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Joe and Carolyn Waddell.

Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Joe Waddell; nephew, Joseph Waddell III.

He is survived by his daughter, Shelby (Harvey) Wood of Mt. Pleasant, TN; sons, Leland (Rochelle) Waddell of Charlotte, TN, Jordan (Breanna) Waddell of Santa Fe, TN and Christian Waddell of Columbia, TN; mother of his children, Melissa Waddell of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Harvey, Dallas & Holly Wood, Wyatt, Dezzie & Jasper Waddell and Harlan Waddell; great-grandson, Camden Wood; brother, Joe, Jr. (Shawn) Waddell of Lyles, TN; sister, Evelyn (Bobby) Geringswald of Manchester, TN and many other loving family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday with two hours of visitation prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jayne Hornburger will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Wayne Waddell Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email