Ravenwood High Students Selected for National Honor Choir

Ten Ravenwood High students will join the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) National Honor Choir in Dallas in the spring.

Jack O’Dell, Koena Mukherjee, Lizzie Rowan, Neil Lokhande, Samuel Boczulak, Drew Porter, Michael Russell, Max Maccabee, Esteban Paredes and Addie Dempsey will sing with world-renowned clinicians and some of the top high school singers from across the country.

“I knew it was crazy competitive,” said RHS choir director Rose Hellmers. “Thousands of students undergo a rigorous audition with an extremely low acceptance rate. I was hopeful that at least one of our students would make it, so I am beyond proud and thrilled to announce that 10 students were selected!”

The students will go to Dallas to perform during the ACDA National Conference March 19-22, 2025.

Source: WCS InFocus

