WCS Student-Athletes Win TSSAA Cross-Country Titles

WCS cross-country athletes won three new State titles at the 2024 Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Cross-Country Championship.
Independence High’s Asher Oakes is the TSSAA Boys Class AAA Cross-Country champion. His coach is Luke Finley.
“Asher is completely committed to the sport both mentally and physically,” Finley said. “He is cool under stress and runs brilliant tactical races. He is also a committed and encouraging teammate and an inspiration on our campus.”
Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall is the TSSAA Girls Class AAA Cross-Country champion for the third consecutive year. Her coach is Christopher Demetra.
“Claire has an incredible gift for running, but she is also very dedicated to being her best every day,” Demetra said. “She has been a great teammate and a joy to coach.”
For the fifth consecutive time, the Brentwood High girls cross-country team holds the TSSAA Girls Class AAA Team Championship title. They are coached by Robert Pautienus.
Congratulations to the students and teams listed below who placed within the top eight of their category.
Boys Class AAA
Individual
- First: Asher Oates, Independence High
- Second: Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High
- Eighth: Logan Humphries, Nolensville High
Team
- Second: Nolensville High
- Fourth: Brentwood High
- Eighth: Independence High
Girls Class AAA
Individual
- First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
- Second: Lorelai Whitten, Summit High
- Third: Sienna Anderson, Summit High
- Fifth: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
- Seventh: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High
- Eighth: Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood High
Team
- First: Brentwood High
- Third: Nolensville High
- Fourth: Page High
Boys Class A-AA
Team
- Eighth: Fairview High
Girls Class A-AA
Individual
- Sixth: Andi Lerond, Fairview High
- Eighth: Ries Lerond, Fairview High
Source: WCS InFocus
