WCS Student-Athletes Win TSSAA Cross-Country Titles

WCS cross-country athletes won three new State titles at the 2024 Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Cross-Country Championship.

Independence High’s Asher Oakes is the TSSAA Boys Class AAA Cross-Country champion. His coach is Luke Finley.

“Asher is completely committed to the sport both mentally and physically,” Finley said. “He is cool under stress and runs brilliant tactical races. He is also a committed and encouraging teammate and an inspiration on our campus.”

Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall is the TSSAA Girls Class AAA Cross-Country champion for the third consecutive year. Her coach is Christopher Demetra.

“Claire has an incredible gift for running, but she is also very dedicated to being her best every day,” Demetra said. “She has been a great teammate and a joy to coach.”

For the fifth consecutive time, the Brentwood High girls cross-country team holds the TSSAA Girls Class AAA Team Championship title. They are coached by Robert Pautienus.

Congratulations to the students and teams listed below who placed within the top eight of their category.

Boys Class AAA

Individual

First: Asher Oates, Independence High

Second: Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High

Fifth: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High

Eighth: Logan Humphries, Nolensville High

Team

Second: Nolensville High

Fourth: Brentwood High

Eighth: Independence High

Girls Class AAA

Individual

First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Second: Lorelai Whitten, Summit High

Third: Sienna Anderson, Summit High

Fifth: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Seventh: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High

Eighth: Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood High

Team

First: Brentwood High

Third: Nolensville High

Fourth: Page High

Boys Class A-AA

Team

Eighth: Fairview High

Girls Class A-AA

Individual

Sixth: Andi Lerond, Fairview High

Eighth: Ries Lerond, Fairview High

