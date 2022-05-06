Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station April 11, 2022

Property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for April 11-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$413,100.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|2621 Churchill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3168 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$385,709.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1564 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$720,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|3000 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$628,156.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4064 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$390,407.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1560 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$115,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3050 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,100,000.00
|4749 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$690,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$230,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4085 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$438,756.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1569 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$393,607.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1561 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$395,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 2
|2794 Lafayette Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,800,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1
|5007 Gates Mill Rdg
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$474,063.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1568 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$810,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 11
|3437 Colebrook Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$467,000.00
|Maplelawn Est
|2720 Banks Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$583,181.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4005 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$320,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3
|502 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$624,995.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4009 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179