Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station April 11, 2022

Property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for April 11-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$413,100.00Churchill Farms Ph 12621 Churchill DrThompsons Station37179
$550,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3168 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$385,709.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171564 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$720,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec143000 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$628,156.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164064 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$390,407.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171560 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$115,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153050 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$1,100,000.004749 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$510,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec14Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$690,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec15Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$230,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164085 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$438,756.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171569 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$393,607.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171561 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$395,000.00Aston Woods Sec 22794 Lafayette DrThompsons Station37179
$1,800,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec15007 Gates Mill RdgThompsons Station37179
$474,063.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171568 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$810,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 113437 Colebrook DrThompsons Station37179
$467,000.00Maplelawn Est2720 Banks CtThompsons Station37179
$583,181.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144005 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$320,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3502 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$624,995.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144009 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179

