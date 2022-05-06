Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station April 11, 2022

Property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for April 11-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $413,100.00 Churchill Farms Ph 1 2621 Churchill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $550,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d 3168 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $385,709.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1564 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $720,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 3000 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $628,156.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4064 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $390,407.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1560 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $115,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3050 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,100,000.00 4749 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $690,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $230,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4085 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $438,756.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1569 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $393,607.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1561 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $395,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 2 2794 Lafayette Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,800,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1 5007 Gates Mill Rdg Thompsons Station 37179 $474,063.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1568 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $810,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 11 3437 Colebrook Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $467,000.00 Maplelawn Est 2720 Banks Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $583,181.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4005 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $320,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 502 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $624,995.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4009 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179