OBITUARY: Richard ‘Doug’ Douglas Northam

Richard “Doug” Douglas Northam, age 70 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

He was born in Hartford, CT to the late Dick & Norma Northam.

Doug attended Nicholas Blackwell High School (Bartlett, TN), Columbia Military Academy (Columbia, TN), and Southwest Tennessee Community College. He had various occupations over the years: plumber, sales (automobiles, lighting, real estate), owner/operator of lawn care services, and, most recently, owner/operator of a relocation service.

He was a member of Raleigh Christian Church (now known as New Hope Christian Church) in the Memphis area from age 3 until he moved to the Franklin area in 2001. He served as a Deacon there in the ’90s.

In the ’80s and early ’90s, Doug was heavily involved in the Elmore Park Packers Booster Club. When he wasn’t coaching Sean’s football team, he was cooking hamburgers and hotdogs at the home games. He also spent plenty of Saturday evenings as the DJ for The Packers Sock Hops, and he and Dottie even won a Twist Contest hosted by George Klein in 1985.

Doug’s lifelong passions included fishing, hunting, boating, and sitting on any beach anywhere watching the waves and smelling the ocean air. However, his most recent passion was watching his grandkids play.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dottie Northam of Franklin, TN; son, Sean Northam of Eagleville, TN; daughter, Amy (Joseph) Hillard of Eagleville, TN; grandchildren, Jordan & Leah Northam and Brayden & Logan Hillard; sister, Diane (Ham) Hilliard of Memphis, TN; brothers-in-law, Murray (Jamie) Dacus of Bartlett, TN and Sheldon (Susan) Dacus of Germantown, TN and many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces & nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will take place 2-5 PM Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: the Special Olympics Tennessee, 461 Craighead St. Nashville, TN 37204; Friends of Williamson Co. Animal Center, 1006 Grigsby-Hayes Ct. Franklin, TN 37064; or One Generation Away, 320 Premier Ct. Suite 218, Franklin, TN 37067.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

