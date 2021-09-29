Photo of the Day: September 29, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today is a photo of Dave Matthews Band at Pilgrimage Festival, which took place at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin this past weekend. Pilgrimage hosted 10 hours of music on Saturday and Sunday with headliners including Dave Matthews Band, Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, and more.

More photos of Pilgrimage Festival here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.