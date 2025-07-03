Photo of the Day: July 3, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Maren Morris launched her limited-edition “Maren Morris Orange Dreamsicle” at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, inspired by her new album Dreamsicle! on June 24, 2025 in Nashville, TN. 100% of profits from Dreamsicle sold during the event was donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, supporting hunger relief in the community Morris calls home.

