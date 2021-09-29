Produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios, Welcome to the Blumhouse returns to Prime Video this October with four new films. Additionally, this week marks the start of the Autumn Equinox, and to welcome you into this season, Prime Video has curated a list of movies and series for each zodiac sign. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.

Welcome to the Blumhouse:

In Bingo Hell (2021), a feisty senior citizen fights to protect her beloved neighborhood from an evil force that’s taken over the local bingo hall and is killing the residents in gruesome ways. Available in HDR. Streaming October 1

In Black as Night (2021), A resourceful teenage girl driven by revenge, alongside her trusted friends, spends her summer battling vampires terrorizing her city of New Orleans. Available in HDR. Streaming October 1

In The Manor (2021), after suffering a mild stroke, Judith Albright reluctantly moves into a historic nursing home where she becomes convinced a supernatural force is killing the residents. Available in HDR. Streaming October 8

In Madres (2021), a Mexican-American couple expecting their first child move to a migrant farming community in 1970s California where strange symptoms and terrifying visions threaten their new family.Available in HDR. Streaming October 8

September 24

Birds of Paradise – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 – Amazon Original Special (2021)

October TBD

Fairfax – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

October 1

A Good Year (2006)

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)

Anaconda (1997)

Atonement (2007)

Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)

Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)

Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Dear Christmas (2020)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special (2021)

Duplicity (2009)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

Flash Of Genius (2008)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Shorty (1995)

Hightown: Season 1 (STARZ)

I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Killers (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)

My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Supermansion: Seasons 1-2

Swimming For Gold (2020)

Taken (2009)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

The Christmas Edition (2020)

The Graduate (1967)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Thing (2011)

The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Welcome To The Jungle (2014)

When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

October 3

Prometheus (2012)

October 8

Jessey and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Lansky (2021)

Madres – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Pan y Circo – Amazon Original Series: New Special Episodes

The Manor – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

October 14

Deutschland 83: Season 1

October 15

Akilla’s Escape (2021)

I Know What You Did Last Summer – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

October 16

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Wanderlust (2012)

October 29