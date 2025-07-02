Photo of the Day: July 2, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: ACM Lifting Lives®, the philanthropic partner of the Academy of Country Music®, recently hosted the 16th Annual ACM Lifting Lives® Music Camp, held in collaboration with Vanderbilt Kennedy Center. The week-long residential program is designed for musically talented individuals with Williams syndrome, offering enriching musical experiences while also contributing to ongoing research on the rare genetic condition.

Throughout the week, campers were immersed in the Country music community. From songwriting sessions and studio visits with some of Nashville’s most acclaimed musicians and up-and-coming talent, participants experienced what it’s like to live and work as an artist in Nashville.

The camp is fully funded by ACM Lifting Lives®, in addition to providing scholarships to several campers. These efforts directly support the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families through research, education and community outreach.

Twenty seven campers with Williams syndrome from across the U.S. and Canada came together to take part in a customized lineup of activities, starting with the writing of an original song with some of Nashville’s top songwriters, and culminating with a live performance of the song on the Grand Ole Opry stage in front of a packed Opry House audience. Artists who joined the campers throughout the week include Roman Alexander, Priscilla Block, Tyler Braden, Ross Copperman, Jackson Dean, Dalton Dover, JT Harding, Bryce Leatherwood, Parmalee, Emily Ann Roberts, and Lauren Watkins.

The week began as campers teamed up with Ross Copperman (marking his 12th year participating in the camp), Dalton Dover and JT Harding to co-write “Our Best Year Yet” inspired by Opry’s 100th Anniversary. Later in the week, they joined Lauren Watkins to bring the song to life, recording their original song at Ocean Way Studios before culminating in a standing-ovation performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage alongside Jackson Dean.

