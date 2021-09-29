Hatcher Dairy Farm Docuseries Available on Disney+

Hatcher Dairy Farm in College Grove was the subject of a new National Geographic docuseries; ‘The Hatcher Family Dairy’ has completed its first season.

Now, on Wednesday, September 29th, you can stream the first season on Disney+ and see the behind-the-scenes of a working dairy farm in Williamson County.

In a social media post, they stated, “It’s Disney+ launch week! The entire first season of ‘The Hatcher Family Dairy’ will be available to stream Wednesday, September 29th! Celebrate with us all week on social media! Stream and spread the word to all your friends and hopefully, we will hear soon about Season 2.”

There’s no official word if there will be a season 2 on National Geographic at this time.

Hatcher Family Dairy Farm is a family operation with six generations that have farmed on the land. The farm has been featured on the Today Show.

You can purchase products produced at the farm by shopping at Whole Foods, The Franklin Farmers Market, Publix, and more.

You can also visit the Dairy shop at 6545 Arno Road, College Grove. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm, and Saturday, 8 am – 1 pm.

For the latest updates, visit Hatcher Dairy Farm on Facebook.