Hatcher Family Dairy Farm to be Featured on National Geographic

By
Donna Vissman
-
Hatcher Dairy Farm
photo from Hatcher Dairy Farm Facebook

The College Grove dairy farm will be the subject of a new docuseries.

Hatcher Family Dairy Farm is a family operation with six generations that have farmed on the land. They’ve been featured on the Today Show, now you can learn more about the local farm on National Geographic.

Via Instagram, they shared, “SURPRISE! We have filmed a docu-series with our friends at National Geographic! Follow along as our family navigates the day-to-day life on a working dairy farm. We are a six-generation farming family and can’t wait to bring awareness to the agriculture industry.”

“Charles Hatcher (@thecharleshatcher) runs the day to day operations, Sharon Hatcher (@thesharonhatcher) loves her chickens and keeps everyone in line, Dr. Jennifer Hatcher DVM (@rockncountryvet) runs the family veterinary practice on the farm, keeping all of our animals healthy and daughter-in-law Mary Morgan Gentry (@marymorgangentry) manages our retail operations and keeps things looking good on the dairy.”

The show will air on Saturday, July 10th at 9 pm, NatGeoWild.

You can purchase Hatcher Family Dairy Farm products each week at the Franklin Farmers Market, their Dairy shop, and local retail partners like Whole Foods, Brentwood Market, Publix, Puckett’s Grocery, and more. You can visit the Dairy shop at 6545 Arno Road, College Grove. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm, and Saturday, 8 am – 1 pm.

For the latest updates, visit Hatcher Family Dairy Farm on Instagram.

