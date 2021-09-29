Whole Hog Festival Returns October 2

The John Maher Builders Whole Hog Festival (formerly known as The Country Ham Festival) will return on October 2nd, 2021 at Oaklawn Mansion, 3331 Denning Lane in Spring Hill (off Kedron Road). Tickets are $5 and Children 10 and under FREE.

This marks the 14th anniversary of the festival benefitting The Well Outreach in Spring Hill.

One of the featured events includes a “Whole Hog” from Martin’s BBQ, a Petting Zoo, an old-fashioned cakewalk with proceeds benefitting The Well, and a Hog-Calling Contest with a First Place cash prize of $100. There will also be a kid’s zone with free activities, an antique tractor exhibition, and food from local food trucks with hours of live entertainment.

Attendees will find loads of kids activities that include kids crafts, inflatables, free face painting, balloon sculptures from Anthony the Balloon Kid sponsored by DeBerry Insurance agency, free artistic temporary tattoos, a petting zoo sponsored by Groove Life, and the opportunity to feed the animals, and even a free miniature pig race with mechanical pigs sponsored by GFWC Women’s Club of Spring Hill.

You can shop at the regional Crafts Fair that will display handmade and unique items from over 22 vendors and includes home decor, apparel, gifts, toys, found objects, wooden decor, and more.

All proceeds from this community festival will benefit The Well Outreach Food Ministry who serves the Maury snd Williamson County communities. The Well since moving into their new 7,000 sq ft location at 5306 Main Street a week before Covid last year had been serving unprecedented numbers of families in need, most months averaging 400+ families.

The continued GM layoff coupled with COVID will place The Well with even higher demand during the next quarter so this fundraiser is pivotal to their operating budget.

The Well also serves over 650+ at-risk Students at 23 local schools with a weekend meal bag called a “JetPack”. Each JetPack offers 6 meals and 2 snacks and helps Students who otherwise would have gone home to an empty pantry. This school year The Well will provide over 150,000 meals through this program.

More information about this festival can be found by going to springhillwell.org

See the musical lineup below.

10-10:40 : Goldie and The Mayors 10:55-11:40 : King Cotton 11:40-Noon : Hog Calling Contest (set up behind it for Bad Dog) Noon-12:50 : Bad Dog Band 1:15- 2 pm Steve & Taylor Scott Band 2:15-3:05: Dust & Daisies 3:25-4:10: Herrick



4:30-5:10: Taylor Red

5:20-6:10: William Michael Morgan