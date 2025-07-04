Puckett’s Restaurant Launches Summer Program to Feed 4,000 Children Across Tennessee

Puckett’s Restaurant is hosting Puckett’s Love: Feed the Community, a program for nonprofit organizations providing nearly 4,000 free meals this summer. With locations in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, as well as Cullman, Ala., Puckett’s is providing breakfast or lunch for children at organizations near each respective Puckett’s location during the months of June and July.

“The Puckett’s brand and our associates have been blessed by the communities we serve. I am absolutely humbled that our team members came up with this idea of loving them back through a pop-up summer meal program.” said Andy Marshall, A. Marshall Hospitality

CEO and proprietor. “Our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee over the years has been so rewarding, not just to me personally but to the entire AMH team. We are thrilled and honored to help provide delicious, nutritious meals to so many

children this summer, including partnerships with the parks departments in Cullman and Hendersonville.”

Puckett’s estimates to feed nearly 4,000 children this summer through their feeding program efforts. The family-owned and operated restaurant will be donating breakfasts and lunches for members of Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee, City of Hendersonville’s Parks

and Recreation Program and City of Cullman’s Parks & Recreation Program. Through their donation value of nearly $40,000 in meals, Puckett’s Love is helping combat the food insecurity that many families face during the summer months.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, the safety and well-being of our youth is our top priority. Every day, we provide a safe, supportive environment where young people can thrive—physically, emotionally and socially. Through our commitment to healthy

lifestyles, we serve thousands of nutritious meals and snacks each year, especially during the summer months when many families face food insecurity,” said Eric Higgs, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. “We’re proud to be a reliable source of nourishment

and care for the kids who need us most. We’re especially grateful to Puckett’s Restaurant for their generous collaboration in helping us make this possible.”

See the beneficiaries of Puckett’s Love: Feed the Community by location below:

Puckett’s Chattanooga: Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga

Puckett’s Columbia: Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee

Puckett’s Cullman: Cullman Parks Recreation & Sports Tourism

Puckett’s Franklin: Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

Puckett’s Hendersonville: City of Hendersonville Parks & Recreation

Puckett’s Nashville: Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

Puckett’s Pigeon Forge: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Smoky Mountains

A. Marshall Hospitality’s involvement with local Boys & Girls Clubs goes back many years, and the hospitality group has presented the nonprofit with percentage donations, restaurant promotions and more throughout their partnership. In 2024, Andy Marshall was

inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame for his long-term generosity and dedication to the organization.

For updates and more information about Puckett’s and the AMH family of restaurants, visit

www.amarshallhospitality.com.

