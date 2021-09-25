Photos: Pilgrimage Festival 2021 Day 1

Pilgrimage is in its seventh year at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. After canceling the event in 2020 due to COVID, the event sold out general admission tickets for the 2021 event.

Some of the performances for the day included J.T. Hodges, Layla Tucker, Low Cut Connie, Valerie June, Better Than Ezra, Low Cut Connie, Maren Morris, and The Black Keys.

Gates open on Sunday at 10 am with a Gospel service at 10:30 am.

1 of 36