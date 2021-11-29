Photo of the Day: November 29, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the new Dunkin’ location in Franklin, which is expected to open sometime in December.

The new Dunkin’ will be located at 500 Cool Springs Boulevard. This location will also offer a drive-thru.

Those interested in employment can text “donuts” to 56379 to apply at the new location.

