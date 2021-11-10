Photo of the Day: November 10, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo of the day is of Wine Down Main Street 2021, which took place on Saturday, November 6 in downtown Franklin. Wine Down Main Street is a unique wine tasting event that takes place along Historic Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. Voted Best Charity Event in the Williamson’s Best Awards, it’s considered one of the best nights out all year: the streets are closed to traffic; wines, beers, and spirits, provided by Lipman Brothers, are poured in the shops; food samplings are provided by area restaurants, and local musicians entertain you along the way.

Wine Down Main Street benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee.

