WCS Football Players Named Mr. Football Semifinalists

Three Williamson County high school football players are advancing in the 2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football competition.

Page High’s Jake McNamara is a semifinalist in Class 5A, and Summit High’s Dustin Wade and Keaten Wade are both semifinalists in Class 6A.

“Destin and Keaten are great young men,” said SHS football coach Brian Coleman. “They are what we want our student-athletes to stand for at Summit High School. They are also great teammates, and they have been instrumental to the successes of the football program. We could not be prouder of these two young men.”

Page High head football coach Charles Rathbone says he is proud of McNamara and his accomplishments.

“Jake is an incredible young man and embodies everything that a student-athlete should be on and off the field,” said Rathbone.

The Mr. Football Awards honor the top student-athletes in each class as well as the top kicker. The semifinalists are selected by a statewide committee of sports writers based on performance throughout the season, academics and character.

Three finalists will be chosen in each class on November 23. The winners will be announced December 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.