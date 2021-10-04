Wine Down Main Street Returns for its 20th Anniversary

On Saturday, November 6, from 7 to 10 p.m., downtown Franklin comes alive with Wine Down Main Street, a unique wine tasting event that takes place along Historic Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. Voted Best Charity Event in the Williamson’s Best Awards, it’s considered one of the best nights out all year: the streets are closed to traffic; wines, beers, and spirits, provided by Lipman Brothers, are poured in the shops; food samplings are provided by area restaurants, and local musicians entertain you along the way.

Wine Down Main Street benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee and has raised more than $2,158,167 since its inception in support of youth ages 5 – 18 years old.

Specially priced e-tickets are $75 per person until Sunday, October 11, and $85 per person after that. VIP tickets are $125 per person and include access to the Historic Franklin Theatre with signature cocktails as well as select Lipman Bros. wines, along with choice food selections, and the soulful sounds of Elecoustic Soul. Premium VIP tickets may also be purchased for $200 and include a gift bag of items such as gift certificates, wine, and jewelry. Both VIP and Premium VIP tickets are limited. Advance tickets may be purchased at BGCMT.org or facebook.com/WineDownMainStreetBGCMT/.

Tickets may also be purchased at Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee’s Club Support Center located at 1704 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 200, in Nashville or at the Franklin Boys & Girls Club located at 129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 1000, in Franklin.

Event sponsors (as of September 30, 2021) include: Andrews Transportation Group; Bell Construction; Boyle; Buerger, Moseley & Carson; Claiborne & Hughes; Do615; Edible Nashville; FranklinIs; Gresham Smith; HCA TriStar; Lipman Brothers; Loy Hardcastle; Nashville House & Home & Garden; Nashville Lifestyles; Nashville Soccer Club; Offices at Town Center Berry Farms; Publix Supermarkets Charities; Reliant Bank; Renasant Bank; Renewal by Anderson; Town Center at Berry Farms; Southern Exposure; T.W. Frierson Contractor, Inc; United Healthcare; US Bank; White Bison Coffee; Williamson Herald and Your Williamson.

Sponsors receive numerous advantages ranging from marketing promotion to tickets and product placement opportunities. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Denise Carothers, Resource Development Director, Williamson County, at 615-628-8188 or [email protected].

Participating vendors (as of September 30, 2021) include boutiquemmm; C.T. Grace; Cellar on Main; EVEREVE; Finnleys; Harpeth Hotel; Hester and Cook; Johnnie Q; Jondie; Kilwins; Mimi & Dottie; Olivia Olive Oil; Puryear; Newman & Morton; Rooted from Yarrow Acres; Saint Goose Wine; Savory Spice; Shuff’s Music; The Franklin Theatre; Twine Graphics; and Vinnie Louise.

Participating restaurants (as of September 30, 2021) include: Americana Taphouse; Cool Café; Cracker Barrel Old Country Store; Harpeth Hotel – McGavock’s; Herban Market; Menu Maker Catering; Olivia Olive Oil; Papa C Pies; Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant; Scout’s Pub; Taziki’s Cafe; The Juice Bar; Tiff’s Treats; and Triple Crown Bakery.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

For more than 118 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) has enabled all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Annually, more than 4,700 youth are served at twelve Middle Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs and through community outreach initiatives. Clubs are located in Davidson & Williamson counties. Boys & Girls Clubs provides a safe place, professional caring staff, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.bgcmt.org, like us on Facebook [BGCMidTN] or follow us on Twitter at @BGCMidTN.