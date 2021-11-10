Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for October 25-29, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for October 25-29, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Map
|$7,196,588
|Plc Business Park Sec 2
|209 Powell Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$2,415,506
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9265 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$2,038,000
|Witherspoon Sec3
|9201 Bradbury Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,584,405
|Traditions Sec4
|1866 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,500,000
|Cambridge Hills Sec 2
|6101 Wendover Glen
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,453,128
|Traditions Sec3
|1918 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,452,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 5
|1739 Ravello Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,410,000
|Belle Rive
|6101 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,300,000
|Hunterwood Sec 3-c
|1004 Lucas Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,200,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 14
|9454 Waterfall Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map