Photo of the Day: May 2, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the soon-to-be-open Vintage Vine 100 at McEwen Northside. Vintage Vine 100 is a wine bar that will serve more than 100 fine wines by the glass. In addition to wine, Vintage Vine will serve beer and bourbon in its upscale, vibrant atmosphere. The wine bar is close to the opening but no official date has been announced yet.

They currently hiring, those interested in employment should send a resume to [email protected]

Vintage Vine 100 is located at 4051 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.