In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
1Gov. Lee Signs Executive Order Ending Local Authority to Issue Mask Requirements
On April 27, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions. Read More.
2Who’s Playing at 2021 Pilgrimage Festival?
Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021, taking place September 25-26,2021 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin (239 Franklin Rd). Get the Lineup Here.
3Construction Resumes on Guy Fieri’s Restaurant in Nashville
Construction has begun again on Chicken Guy!, Guy Fieri’s Nashville restaurant. Located off Second Avenue and Commerce Street in downtown Nashville, the restaurant was one of several structures damaged in the explosion on Christmas Day 2020, bringing the project to a sudden halt. Read More.
4WCS High Schools Ranked Best in State
Four WCS high schools are the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee according to US News and World Report‘s annual Best High Schools list which was released April 27. Read More.
5Franklin Five Points Farmer’s Market Opens in May
A weekday farmers market is coming to downtown Franklin. Read More.
6Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.
7Reward Offered for Information on Homicide of Spring Hill Businessman
Spring Hill business owner James Dayton Grimes, age 62, was killed on the night of April 19 outside of his home in Giles County and now the authorities and family are hoping a reward brings new information to light. Read More.
8Dates & Lineup Released for Carnton’s Sunset Concert Series
The Battle of Franklin Trust has announced the dates and lineup for its annual Sunset Concert Series, a family-friendly, summer tradition providing outdoor concerts on the east lawn of Carnton. Read More.
9Sold in One Day! Gorgeous 4 BR Home in Franklin, TN
Franklin has always been a popular place to live for Nashville commuters, out-of-state transplants, and people looking for a place to find community. But homes have never sold this fast! Read More.
10Westhaven’s Town Center is Officially Complete
The vibrant Town Center at Westhaven, Southern Land Company’s award-winning master-planned community in Franklin, is officially complete. Read More.