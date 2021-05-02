In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
ICYMI for May 2

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

woman wearing mask

1Gov. Lee Signs Executive Order Ending Local Authority to Issue Mask Requirements

On April 27, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions. Read More.

Pilgrimage Festival
2019 Pilgrimage Festival. Photo by Donna Vissman

2Who’s Playing at 2021 Pilgrimage Festival?

Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021, taking place September 25-26,2021 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin (239 Franklin Rd). Get the Lineup Here.

Chicken Guy!
Nashville exterior render from Chicken Guy!

3Construction Resumes on Guy Fieri’s Restaurant in Nashville

Construction has begun again on Chicken Guy!, Guy Fieri’s Nashville restaurant. Located off Second Avenue and Commerce Street in downtown Nashville, the restaurant was one of several structures damaged in the explosion on Christmas Day 2020, bringing the project to a sudden halt. Read More.

WCS High Schools Ranked Best in State

4WCS High Schools Ranked Best in State

Four WCS high schools are the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee according to US News and World Report‘s annual Best High Schools list which was released April 27. Read More.

Franklin Five Points Farmer's Market Opens in May

5Franklin Five Points Farmer’s Market Opens in May

A weekday farmers market is coming to downtown Franklin. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

6Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

james grimes

7Reward Offered for Information on Homicide of Spring Hill Businessman

Spring Hill business owner James Dayton Grimes, age 62, was killed on the night of April 19 outside of his home in Giles County and now the authorities and family are hoping a reward brings new information to light. Read More.

Sunset Concert Carnton

8Dates & Lineup Released for Carnton’s Sunset Concert Series

The Battle of Franklin Trust has announced the dates and lineup for its annual Sunset Concert Series, a family-friendly, summer tradition providing outdoor concerts on the east lawn of Carnton. Read More.

812 saddleview terrace franklin tn

9Sold in One Day! Gorgeous 4 BR Home in Franklin, TN

Franklin has always been a popular place to live for Nashville commuters, out-of-state transplants, and people looking for a place to find community. But homes have never sold this fast! Read More.

Westhaven
photo from Southern Land Company

10Westhaven’s Town Center is Officially Complete

The vibrant Town Center at WesthavenSouthern Land Company’s award-winning master-planned community in Franklin, is officially complete. Read More.

