Photo of the Day: June 23, 2024

Photo of the day:The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a conversation and performance with New York Times best-selling novelist and award-winning songwriter Alice Randall. Led by the museum’s Paul Kingsbury, Randall discussed her latest book, “My Black Country: A Journey Through Country Music’s Black Past, Present, and Future,” and its corresponding album.



Saaneah Jamison and Miko Marks, two artists featured on the My Black Country album, performed songs written by Randall during the program. Randall signed copies of My Black Country after the program.

After graduating from Harvard University, Randall began her tenure as a prominent songwriter in Nashville. Her songs, including Trisha Yearwood’s 1994 hit “XXX’s and OOO’s,” have been recorded by Moe Bandy, Country Music Hall of Fame member Glen Campbell, Radney Foster, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Marie Osmond and more. Randall holds the Andrew W. Mellon Chair in the Humanities at Vanderbilt University, where she teaches the course “Black Country,” among other offerings. Authoring best-selling fiction and nonfiction works, Randall’s most recent book recounts her explorations of the Black presence in country music as a fan, songwriter, music publisher and scholar.

