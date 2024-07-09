Photo of the Day: July 9, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Chris Young headlined Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, celebrating the holiday with a hit-packed set spanning the Nashville-area native’s career, including his latest Top 10 and rising title track single from recently released 9th studio album, Young Love & Saturday Nights.

A record-breaking 355,000 people attended the downtown event which also featured one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks shows, including drone light elements

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.