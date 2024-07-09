Weather: 7-9-2024 – Remnants of Beryl

Remnants of Beryl will give us a tropical feel with high humidity and heavy rains for the next 48 hours. Any storms may be strong , but are not forecast to be severe at this time.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a slight chance of showers between 7am and 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 101. Light southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
