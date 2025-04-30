Photo of the Day: April 30, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Eric Ahlgrim

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Mark Morton, guitarist of the multi-platinum metal band Lamb of God, celebrated the release of his second solo album, Without The Pain, with an intimate release party at Vinyl Tap in East Nashville. Morton was joined by album collaborators Travis Denning and Matt James of Blacktop Mojo, as they marked the exciting debut of the highly anticipated southern rock and blues-infused album.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

