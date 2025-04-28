Photo of the Day: April 28, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Waldo's Chicken & Beer

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Waldo’s Chicken & Beer celebrates Cinco de Mayo with deals on May 5th.  All Waldo’s locations will be selling $5 margaritas and providing a free loaded queso with the purchase of an entree.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

