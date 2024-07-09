Morning Source – Jonah Brown and Elijah the Boss

Donna Vissman
Morning Source
Guest: American Ninja Warriors 

Originally Aired: July 8, 2024  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jonah Brown, Murfreesboro resident, and Elihah the Boss, Thompson Station resident, about competing in the current season of American Ninja Warrior.

Both will appear in the semifinals that will air on August 12th.

 

 

 

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
