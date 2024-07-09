Morning Source – Jonah Brown and Elijah the Boss

Morning Source

Guest: American Ninja Warriors



Originally Aired: July 8, 2024

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jonah Brown, Murfreesboro resident, and Elihah the Boss, Thompson Station resident, about competing in the current season of American Ninja Warrior.

Both will appear in the semifinals that will air on August 12th.

