Photo of the Day: July 24, 2025

Photo of the day: During his 64th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member, Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson was surprised with two remarkable honors during his performance on Tuesday, July 15. Opry Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers presented Anderson with a custom scarf designed by world-renowned designer Manuel Cuevas, given to each Opry member throughout the Opry 100 year. Rogers presented Anderson with his scarf last night to commemorate his historic influence.

Anderson was also recognized on stage by the South Carolina Entertainment and Music Committee with the Music and Entertainment Ambassador Award.

Bill Anderson said, “More than anything, it’s just a blessing to be up here for more than 64 years. Thank you to the fans and the Opry for supporting me all this time.”

Dan Rogers said, “Bill Anderson has made an indelible mark. We could take a full Opry show and talk about Bill and his impact. He has continued to be a bridge between new and legacy artists for 64 years now, and now we thank him.”

Known affectionately as “Whisperin’ Bill,” Anderson was inducted into the Opry family July 15, 1961 at the young age of 23. Since then, he has become a pillar of the Opry and a living link between generations of country music tradition.

