OBITUARY: Darrell DeWayne Head

Darrell DeWayne Head, “Fletch,” life came to an end on Sunday, July 20, 2025 at the age of 67, at his residence in Franklin, Tennessee. Darrell was born on December 8, 1957 in Williamson County to the parents of Josephine Marie Pointer Head and Robert Edward Head.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory children, Mykie (Heather) Fisher, Skipper (Samantha) Fisher, Chatiqua D. Head, Quintin Thomas, Jasmine Burns, Ladarious Head, Gwendolyn (Kent ) Donnell; 15 grand children, 3 great grand children; sisters, Brenda Head, Virginia Bowers, Mary (Johnny) Christmon and Carla Head; brothers, Thomas (Faye) Head, Arthur Mack (Vee) Menifee, James William Head, Robert (Linda) Head, Keith (Gail) Head and Tim Head; aunt, Lille Dickson; nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Burns Tabernacle Primitive Baptist Church, 611 Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN. Elder John Haynes officiating. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

