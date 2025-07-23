7/23/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Heat Index Reaches 103°F

Weather Alerts

A Heat Advisory is currently in effect for Williamson County, TN, until 8 PM CDT on July 24. The National Weather Service has warned residents of heat index values reaching up to 108°F, which may lead to heat-related illnesses. Stay tuned for updates and remain weather aware. Ensure you drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors when possible, and check on your neighbors.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, where conditions remain severe. The temperature is at 94°F, with a low of 74°F expected tonight and a high of 96°F tomorrow. Humidity levels are at 46%, making it feel hotter than it actually is. Winds are calm, contributing to the oppressive heat, and the sky remains mostly clear, adding to the intensity of the temperatures.

Weather Changes Coming

As the evening progresses, the severe weather conditions are likely to persist, making it feel even more uncomfortable outside. Humidity may rise slightly, further increasing the heat index, which could make outdoor activities dangerous. Residents should be cautious if they venture outside, as the heat will remain stifling and can lead to heat exhaustion.

Overnight and Tomorrow

Looking ahead to the next 24 hours, expect very warm temperatures to continue into tonight, with a low of 74°F. Tomorrow’s forecast shows another hot day with a high of 96°F. The severe weather conditions will continue, so please take care to stay cool and hydrated if you’ll be outdoors. Remember to always follow safety guidelines during these extreme temperatures.