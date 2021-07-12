Photo of the Day: July 12, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Jamie Spencer of Mossy Oak Properties Tennessee Land & Farm in Franklin was awarded the Mossy Oak Properties, Inc. Fox Haas Award at the company’s recent virtual Land Summit.

The Fox Haas Award, named after the iconic patriarch of the Mossy Oak brand, recognizes a member of the Mossy Oak Properties for possessing characteristics such as honor, integrity, and a servant’s heart. Nominated by his peers, Spencer, whose leadership led to his office winning the coveted Mossy Oak Properties Office of the Year for the 2019 sales year, is honored by the recognition.

“The Fox Haas Award is the pinnacle of personal achievement within the Mossy Oak Properties organization in my eyes, and I am extremely humbled to be named the 2021 recipient,” said Spencer. “Fox Haas is the epitome of a southern gentleman and he leads by example. I don’t know if I necessarily consider myself a leader, I’m more of a problem solver who focuses on perfecting the relationship business on a daily basis. I do know that there will never be an honor bestowed upon me that will mean more personally than this and I thank the entire Mossy Oak family for that. This recognition is a reflection of the people that I surround myself with, including my family, and I look up to them for inspiring me every day.”

Toxey Haas, Founder of the Mossy Oak brand, commented: “My dad has always been the most humble and unselfish person I have ever known. He gets up every day just thinking of what he can do for everyone else. I think that is why his quote ‘the good that men do will live long after they are gone’ is most appropriate to honor him. It’s a simple message to spend time on things that matter…and last! His lifelong commitment to honor, integrity, and leaving things better than he found them is self-evident and impacts everyone around him. People like Jamie Spencer are cut from the same cloth, and we are thrilled to recognize Jamie with this award.”

Spencer graduated from Samford University in 1995, and moved to Nashville to pursue a career as a real estate generalist. He soon became a jack-of-all-trades real estate professional on the front lines of commercial real estate development, spending several years with one of Nashville’s leading commercial real estate firms, the Charles Hawkins Company. In 2002, he partnered in his own real estate development firm, Hewlett Spencer LLC. The firm has constructed over 650 million square feet in commercial property, public schools and other government projects throughout Tennessee.

In early 2014, Spencer decided to combine his real estate expertise and his passion for the outdoors as the owner and operator of Mossy Oak Properties, Tennessee Land & Farm. In 2019, he led his team to be named Mossy Oak Properties “Office of the Year” which is the top honor among all Mossy Oak Properties offices throughout the nation.

