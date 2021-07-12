Franklin Transit Offers Discounted Rides for Teens this Summer

Did you know that youth ages 12 to 18 can ride Franklin Transit’s fixed routes for half price during the summer? This means a one-way fare is just 50 cents.
“Our Tweens and Teens program helps parents save money, gas and time by offering their children a convenient and safe way to connect to summer hot spots throughout Franklin,” says Debbie Henry, President and CEO of the TMA Group. “And with recommended COVID-19 safety protocols in place, parents can rest easy knowing we are taking measures to protect the health and safety of their kids and the communities we serve each day.”
With more than 100 stops along its two fixed routes, FTA offers safe, affordable and reliable service to many areas of interest to teens, including the Williamson County Rec Center, the Factory, CoolSprings Galleria and the Williamson County Library. And for riders wishing to bring along their bicycles, all FTA fixed-route transit vehicles are equipped with bicycle racks designed for easy access and available at no extra charge.
Transit service runs Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All youth must be 12 years of age or older to ride unaccompanied. For more information on routes and schedules, riders can visit www.franklintransit.org or call (615) 628-0260.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.