10 Celebrity Bars to Try on Broadway this Summer

By
Donna Vissman
-

Broadway in Nashville has always been known for honky-tonks but now there are just as many celebrity bars to visit on Broadway. Want to take your family or friends to downtown Nashville? Take this list with you for the latest list of country music artists who have their own watering holes on Broadway.

1 Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row
photo from Whiskey Row Facebook

Dierks Bentley – Whiskey Row

400 Broadway, Nashville

Sitting on the corner of Broadway and 4th Ave N, Whiskey Row Nashville features three floors including a rooftop patio, each with its own unique personality and an emphasis on great music. Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row serves American gastropub cuisine made-from-scratch using only premium and local ingredients. The selections of starters, sliders, burgers, sandwiches, and larger entrees include the Chicken & Waffles, and Steak Salad.

2 Redneck Riveria
photo from Redneck Riveria Facebook

John Rich – Redneck Riviera

208 Broadway, Nashville

Redneck Riviera opened in the former Mike’s ice cream shop on Broadway. There’s a neon image of John Rich in the window and when it’s on, he’s in the bar. The menu boasts bbq, beer, and John Rich’s American-made whiskey. Inside you will find the Heroes Bar where all active duty service members and veterans receive the first drink on the house.

3 Jason Aldean Kitchen
photo from Jason Aldean Kitchen Facebook

Jason Aldean – Jason Aldean’s Kitchen

311 Broadway, Nashville

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen opened in 2018 just ahead of CMA Fest. The four-story entertainment complex in Music City’s  Lower Broadway (between 3rd and 4th Ave) features music on every floor, a one-of-kind homestyle menu, and a rooftop bar with customized cocktails. Complete with a John Deere green tractor and one of the largest rooftops on Broadway, it’s sure to be a destination.

4 Ole Red Nashville
photo from Ole Red Facebook

Blake Shelton – Ole Red

300 Broadway, Nashville

Ole Red opened its doors and fans were invited to christen Ole Red with Blake Shelton.

Designed to embody the spirit of Shelton’s chart-topping hit “Ol’ Red,” the venue includes a two-story bar and restaurant, retail area, performance space, dance floor and private VIP booths for small groups. The property will also feature a third floor, private event space, and a separate dining menu for the 6,000-square-foot rooftop with an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant showcasing panoramic views of Lower Broadway.

5 AJ's Good Time Bar
photo from AJ’s Good Time Bar

Alan Jackson – AJ’s Good Time Bar

421 Broadway, Nashville

Known as AJ’s Good Time Bar, the honky-tonk, which took over the former space used by The Wheel, opened in 2016. The 6,000-square-foot space offers music and yet another spot on Broadway for a rooftop patio.  Jackson is also a partner in another well-known Broadway establishment, Acme Feed & Seed.

On the website, they describe the spot as one where Alan Jackson promises his Good Time Bar will be a spot for fans who, like AJ, are all about “keepin’ it country.”

6 Luke's 32 Bridge
photo from Luke’s 32 Bridge Facebook

Luke Bryan – Luke’s 32 Bridge

301 Broadway

Luke Bryan joins Broadway with his own watering hole. Inside there are six levels, eight bars, four stages, 60+ big screen, HD TVs, and a giant video wall. Luke’s Sushi Bar is located on the rooftop and serves up fresh sushi to visitors. Meanwhile, on the lower levels, guests can enjoy heirloom recipes like the Hometown Pulled Pork and Luke’s Elk Burger with Red Dragon Cheese in Luke’s Signature Restaurant. Visit the basement for a peek at Luke’s Peanut Parlor, featuring fun memorabilia commemorating his father’s work on their family peanut farm. Order the “Play It Again,” a play on the Southern peach cooler, at the venue’s nearest bar.

7 FGL House
credit-Facebook

Florida Georgia Line – FGL House

120 3rd Avenue South

This four-story venue is located in Nashville’s trendy SoBro district and is home to one of the largest rooftops in the area. The “Cruise” rooftop pairs live music with excellent city views. The menu features gluten-free flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, steak, fish, the band’s favorite salads they eat when touring, and an extensive drink menu, including the band’s Old Camp Whiskey. The “Tip it Back,” aptly named for how quickly some finish this flavorful drink, features the whiskey paired with black cherry, lemon juice, and sprite. Visitors can also enjoy the “Little Red Corvette” basement martini bar and a gigantic video wall.

8 Nashville Underground
photo from Nashville Underground Facebook

Gavin DeGraw – Nashville Underground

105 Broadway

This four-level music venue claims to have the highest rooftop on Broadway. Owned by Joey and Gavin DeGraw, the 40,000 square foot space is also one of the largest on Broadway. Inside you can find four bars, two kitchens, and three stages. There are 18 beers on tap with a cocktail list to impress. The menu features Nashville Hot Chicken, Lynne’s Truffle Mac and Cheese, Broadway BBQ Chicken, and Strawberry Fields Salad. The rooftop menu offers a variety of tapas (like poutine and bruschetta), as well as a raw bar, flatbreads, and bites.

9 Kid Rock Big Honky Tonk
photo from Kid Rock Big Honky Tonk Facebook

Kid Rock – Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse

217 Broadway

Kid Rock collaborated with the owners of Tootsie’s Lounge for his bar. The four-story entertainment spot features a rooftop bar. The menu features steaks, burgers, chicken and there are full bars on each of our 4 floors. You can rock the night away from 11 am-3 am daily with food service from 11 am-10 pm.

10 Casa Rosa
photo from Casa Rosa Facebook

Miranda Lambert- Casa Rosa

308 Broadway

It’s the first female celebrity bar on Broadway. A grand opening event was held with Miranda Lambert herself and a few of her famous friends. Inside you’ll find important memorabilia, including the birdcage from her #1 song and CMA Video of the Year “Bluebird,” unique clothing and set pieces from her most popular video shoots, a dazzling rhinestone saddle modeled after a favorite of hers from Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, a customized “Yellow Rose” wall for photos, and dozens of items that highlight milestones and special moments in the country superstar’s life. A Texas native, the menu features Tex-Mex style food with tacos and a not-to-miss watermelon margarita.

