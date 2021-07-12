I Love Juice Bar Brentwood Moving to New Location

By
Donna Vissman
-
I love juice bar
photo by Donna Vissman

I Love Juice Bar in Brentwood will soon have a new home.

Currently located at 128 Pewitt Drive, they will soon have a new home at City Park next to Tiff’s Treats. The juice bar originally opened in that location back in 2013.

Via Instagram, they shared the news,”Surprise!🥳 Juice Bar – Brentwood is relocating later this month!🚚 Here’s Scott, our amazing Store Leader, helping to keep things moving right along… Can you guess where our new Brentwood store will be?”

On the window of the new location, it states the juice bar is opening July 2021 but no exact date has been shared at this time.

I Love Juice Bar is hiring, those seeking employment are asked to apply at ILOVEJUICEBAR.com/careers.

ABOUT I LOVE JUICE BAR

I Love Juice Bar is a brand that was founded to make nutrition and nourishment accessible to anyone, anywhere. Its smoothies, juices, shots and acai bowls are crafted with approachable flavor profiles made from only wholesome ingredients without added sugars, dairy, syrups or artificial ingredients like ice.

I Love Juice Bar has 32 locations across the country, spanning Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. Its Nashville-area locations include Franklin (5040 Carothers Parkway) (232 Fifth Avenue North) Spring Hill (412 McLemore Avenue)Belle Meade (6000 Hwy. 100, Ste. 101; Berry Hill (522 Heather Pl.); Brentwood (122 Pewitt Drive); Germantown (900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.) the Gulch (222 11th Ave. S.) and East Nashville (Hunters Station, 975 Main St.) To learn more about I Love Juice Bar, go to www.ilovejuicebar.com.

