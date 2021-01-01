Photo of the Day: January 1, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

We took this photo of the Christmas tree at Public Square in downtown Franklin. If you haven’t had a chance to see the tree, go before they take it down until next year.

We invite you to submit your original photos!



If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, please e-mail the photo to us at [email protected]. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.