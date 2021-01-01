Life Is A Balancing Act... Find Your Balance in 2021

January is national Get A Balanced Life Month, and everywhere you look, you’ll find sources telling you to make New Year’s resolutions with the hope of balancing out your life.

If you’re anything like most people, those resolutions probably sound something like “eat healthier, go to the gym, spend less time on social media.”

But what if you could make New Year’s resolutions this year that actually stuck and improved your life, long term? Want to know the secret?

Make adjustments to your life that you actually enjoy.



Balance is when a person can divide his or her time evenly, as if walking on a tight rope. Work, family, fun, and fitness all need the appropriate amount of dedicated energy.

With that being said, if you don’t love your fitness routine, it is hard to push yourself to stick with it.

Change up your fitness routine with practical items you can use at home.

Our top three practical picks for the New Year: A jump rope, a yoga mat, and an exercise ball.

You’ll take care of your cardio with your jump rope, build stability in your joints and tighten your core with your exercise ball, and lean into the mental and physical benefits of an on line yoga class with your yoga mat.

Jumping rope might just be your new favorite at home cardio workout. Jumping rope can be a great way to get in a fast and powerful workout that improves your stamina and balance. Try jumping rope to your favorite songs. Jump for 20 seconds, then take a 40 second rest. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise balls have a variety of uses that make them a valuable addition to your workout space.

For starters, you can swap your office chair for an exercise ball, which will improve your posture and core strength. As for workouts, check out these 10 exercise ball workouts.

Yoga increases body awareness, relieves stress, reduces muscle tension, strain, and inflammation, sharpens attention and concentration, and calms and centers the nervous system. When it comes to finding balance in the New Year, remember that staying grounded in your body and mind will help you with all you face in the coming year. Adopting a consistent at home yoga session will help you stay focused on your goals and improve your health inside and out.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood has all the options you’ll need to find your balance in the New Year. Stop by and pick up your new or gently used jump rope, yoga mat, and exercise ball.

* Please consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness routine.

Feeling inspired? Leave a comment below about your new years balance building experience.

