Photo of the Day: February 1, 2022

Today’s photo is of the David Arms studio in Leiper’s Fork, located at 4136 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064.

As described on its site, “Historic Leiper’s Fork near Franklin, TN has an art gallery in the most unlikely of places – a barn. As you round the bend into town, the first building to greet you is the only place where David’s original art can be viewed. It is also the only place where the full line of products can be seen that are inspired by his work.

This is no ordinary barn. Plain and simple, yes. But it has been renovated in a way that pays tribute to its roots as it now plays a vital role in the life of a thriving community.”

Learn more at https://davidarms.com/

