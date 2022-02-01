Photo of the Day: February 1, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Photo by Jim Wood

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the David Arms studio in Leiper’s Fork, located at 4136 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064.

As described on its site, “Historic Leiper’s Fork near Franklin, TN has an art gallery in the most unlikely of places – a barn. As you round the bend into town, the first building to greet you is the only place where David’s original art can be viewed. It is also the only place where the full line of products can be seen that are inspired by his work.

This is no ordinary barn. Plain and simple, yes. But it has been renovated in a way that pays tribute to its roots as it now plays a vital role in the life of a thriving community.”

Learn more at https://davidarms.com/

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

