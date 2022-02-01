OBITUARY: William Howard Carter

William “Bill” Howard Carter, age 71 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on January 28, 2022.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Member of Rolling Hills Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents. L.B. “Boots” & Ernestine Carter; wife, Carolyn Carter; brother, David Carter; sister, Kim Carter.

He is survived by his son, Brandon (Carey) Carter of Thompsons Station, TN; daughters, Alicia (Troy) Crawford of Thompsons Station, TN and Amanda (Aaron) Iwanciw of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Brody Carter, Caden Carter, Crew Carter, Brinley Carter, Kaylie Crawford, Kenzie Crawford, Carter Iwanciw and Abram Iwanciw.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, David Thomley officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to We Heart Babies at weheartbabies.org.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.