Happy Lunar New Year 2022: 5 Things to Know About the Holiday

Today, February 1, is the Lunar New Year! It’s the year of the Tiger.
The Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville will host a free event this weekend. On Saturday, February 5, from 11:30 am – 3:30 pm at Vanderbilt University’s Corner Park between 21st Avenue South and Blakemore Avenue, Nashville. The free event will include a one-hour live performance, storytime, and more. Register here.
Here are five things to know about Lunar New Year, often referred to as Chinese New Year, from History.com.
- It’s tied to the Lunar calendar, the multi-day celebration begins on the first new moon in January continuing for 15 days until the full moon arrives which is why the date is different each year.
- Each year in the Lunar Calendar is Represented by a Zodiac Animal. The 12 zodiac animals are the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. In addition to the animals, five elements of earth, water, fire, wood, and metal are also mapped onto the traditional lunar calendar. Each year is associated with an animal that corresponds to an element.
- The year 2022 is the year of the water tiger which only happens every 60 years. The water tiger is action-oriented and represents strength, clearing away evil, and bravery.
- Lunar New Year brings lots of traditions. One in preparation for the new year, houses are thoroughly cleaned to get rid of bad spirits. Cleaning is thought to open the home to good luck and goodwill.
- San Francisco claims its celebration is the biggest outside of Asia. They have hosted an event since the Goldrush era in the 1860s.