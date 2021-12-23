Photo of the Day: December 23, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of “ CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends ” with Brett Young and Chris Tomlin. Other Country greats Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clay Walker, Pam Tillis, Sara & Olivia Evans, Steve Wariner, Tracy Lawrence and Wynonna will celebrate the season by sharing holiday traditions, personal memories and unforgettable performances of all-time favorite Christmas songs from numerous iconic venues and outdoor locations in and around Nashville.

An encore performance of the show will air on CMT on December 25th.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

