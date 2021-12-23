MTSU Falls Short to Chattanooga but Enters Conference Play With Momentum

Wednesday, December 22

Final Score: 77-65

Chattanooga (10-3) pulls away late to beat the Blue Raiders (9-4) at home.

The Mocs took their first lead of the game with less than 8 minutes left in the game. Both teams shot nearly identical overall but from three point range Chattanooga achieved a 47% efficiency. David Jean-Baptiste scored 24 points as MTSU had trouble guarding him.

Head Coach Nick McDevitt is in his 4th season at the Blue Raiders head coach and is off to his best start yet. This team is filled with transfers and new faces who are finally buying into his system. Josh Jefferson is one of those players who made stops at Illinois State and Green Bay who is now playing serious minutes for coach McDevitt.

Middle Tennessee controlled the pace of this matchup but let a lead slip away late. Despite this loss they showed that they can win games against teams outside of the Conference USA. Their next game will be at home against UTSA on Thursday, December 30th at home.