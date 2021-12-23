Franklin Police Celebrate Recently Sworn-in and Promoted Members

The Department recently celebrated the promotion of five members, at a ceremony at Franklin Police Headquarters.

Detective Zach Wolfe was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Officers John Toman and Daniel Ogilvie were promoted to Detective, Mari Brooks to Records Supervisor, and Nicole Sear to Senior Records Technician.

Sworn-in after recently completing the police academy, Officer Todd Henderson, Officer Tyler Munford, and Officer Evelyn Williams, are all excited to begin serving the Franklin community.