Photo of the Day: July 1, 2025

Photo of the day: Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey presented a donation of $50,000 on behalf of The Ramsey Foundation to the “BAND TOGETHER” fundraiser to save the concert band program at J.T. Moore Middle School in Nashville, TN.

On March 28, 2025, it was announced that J.T. Moore Middle School’s long-standing band program would be eliminated for the 2025–2026 school year. In response, a passionate group of parents launched the “BAND TOGETHER” campaign with the mission to save the school’s concert band program and keep music education alive. With generous support from Matthew Ramsey and The Ramsey Foundation, the campaign has raised over $65,000, enough to hire a part-time band director for the upcoming year. The campaign’s goal is to reach $92,000 by June 30 to fund a full-time band teacher and keep the music alive for all grades.

