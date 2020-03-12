The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for temporary/seasonal jobs for summer 2020. Temporary, part-time positions are available in several divisions. Williamson County Parks and Recreation offers a fun working environment and can provide an excellent opportunity for real life experience. If you are interested in working in the field of recreation, please apply!

Camp counselors are needed for general summer day camps in Franklin and Nolensville, specialty camps and field trips (age 17 or older), as well as, Camp Will, the department’s therapeutic summer day camp (age 18 or older). The Aquatics Division is seeking lifeguards (certified) for all pool locations and Splash Park attendants (age 15+) in Franklin and Brentwood, as well as, pool cashiers (age 16+) for outdoor pool locations in Franklin, Spring Hill, Nolensville and Fairview. The Athletics Division is looking for sport officials with umpiring or playing experience.

To apply for a summer job, contact the Williamson County Government Human Resources Department at (615) 768-0192 or visit http://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/jobs.aspx. Williamson County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All applications will be destroyed in accordance with Federal and State Laws. (See job list on page 2.)